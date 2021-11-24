Raab, Downing Street defend Johnson after 'shambolic' speech

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a "shambolic" speech before the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), 10 Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister "is physically well and has a full grasp on the prime ministership".

The British prime minister in a bizarre speech before industry leaders had made car noises while delivering the speech and appeared to have lost his speech papers midway while apologising to the audience.

The speech took an unexpected turn as he began detailing his visit to the Peppa Pig World with his family as he declared that the "real lesson" for his visit at Peppa Pig World was about the "power of UK creativity".

Johnson looked lost for words for a few seconds and then said, "Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place". He later claimed the audience got the points he was trying to make.

Britain's deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab described Johnson as being in "great form" while disagreeing with reports that the British prime minister was losing his grip over the job.

Raab said Peppa Pig is a "fantastic British export" while defending Johnson.

However, reports said Johnson's speech was slammed by his own party members.

Johnson's government has been hit by misconduct allegations by some of his MPs in recent weeks amid reports of a fall in job approval ratings.

