'Mount Recyclemore': Sculptor makes structure out of electronic waste before G7 summit

To highlight the importance of producing more recyclable and reusable products, a sculptor has made 'Mount Rushmore' in Cornwall.

Ahead of the G7 leaders' meet, Joe Rush, made a structure out of electronic waste depicting world leaders, namely UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, French leader Emmanuel Macron, Italy's PM Mario Draghi, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden.

He produced the structure to highlight that all electronic items need to be "repairable or made to last longer because the stuff is going into landfill," he said.

The structure has been erected right opposite the Carbis Bay Hotel, where the leaders will meet to conduct the summit, and will also be visible when the leaders fly over it.

“We have this looking at them and hopefully we're going to prick their conscience and make them realise they're all together in this waste business," Rush said. "The key message is 'talk to each other' and let's sort this mess out."