/Mossad spies in Iran? Tehran executes another man for spying for Israel, 4th since Israel-Iran war erupted

Less than a week after executing an Israeli spy, Iran executed another man for transferring confidential information of the Islamic Republic to Israel. Iranian authorities sentenced Majid Mosayebi on Sunday (June 22) for being an agent of the Israeli spy agency - Mossad. "Majid Mosayebi... was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said. It added that he sought to provide "sensitive information to Mossad."



Earlier, on June 16, Iran executed a man named Esmail Fekri for sharing sensitive data with Mossad. He was arrested in December last year for spying for Israel while living in Iran.

What was the allegation against Fekri?

Fekri was found guilty of attempting to transmit classified information to Israel in exchange for money. As per a statement issued by the Judiciary's Media Centre, Fekri was arrested in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation conducted by Iranian security agencies. As per Iran's allegation, he was actively communicating with Mossad agents at the time of his arrest.

How the crime unfolded

As per the Iranian judicial records, Fekri was the son of Khodanazar. He had maintained contact with two Mossad agents and had tried to send sensitive information such as locations of strategic sites, details of specific individuals, and internal organisational missions. He did all this via secure communication channels.

Fekri was first approached by a senior Mossad officer. Later on, he was assigned to a different agent named Amir. The agent instructed Fekri to establish a new encrypted communication platform so he could send intelligence reports easily. In 2022, after the instruction by the Mossad agent, Fekri established a cryptocurrency wallet so he could receive his payment for the work.

The endgame

This whole time, Iranian intelligence services were monitoring Fekri to identify the broader espionage network connected to the Israeli government. After being placed under surveillance, Fekri was finally arrested during a security operation. After his arrest, Iranian security officials analysed Fekri's electronic devices and found the details of his communication with Mossad agents.

He later confessed to his crime, and based on other proofs, the Iranian court charged him under Article 6 of the Iranian law for "Confronting Hostile Actions of the Zionist Regime Against Peace and Security.” He was sentenced to death.