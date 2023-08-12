Mosque collapse in northern Nigeria claims lives of seven

At least seven people lost their lives after a mosque in the Nigerian city of Zaria collapsed during prayers on Friday (August 11), said the officials.

The incident left several others injured, the officials added.

Zaria Emirates Council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai said that the incident took place as hundreds of faithful observed afternoon prayers at the city's central mosque.

"Four bodies were found initially, and then three others were found after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque," he said.

As per eyewitness Muhammed Tukur, a day before the incident took place, the authorities said that they would renovate the mosque.

“We were praying the Azar prayer (4 pm prayer). We had just finished the first and second prayers first seating, and that was when it happened. Some survived but others, Allah didn’t give them the opportunity. That was exactly what happened, the building collapsed on them. But in the end, we give Allah the praise because he protected us, because the mosque is divided into different segments and it is one of the segments that it happened. And when Allah arranges for something to happen, it will happen. Yesterday they were saying they will renovate and upgrade the mosque and then this happened. We believe it was their time to die in that place and God will accept their prayers,” Reuters news agency quoted eyewitness Muhammed Tukur as saying.

Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli said, “I was meant to understand that about seven people have been taken to Zazzau hospital and while we are waiting for district heads and lieutenant to come back to us with reports of what they’ve seen in the hospitals. So many people came here to help rescue the victims.”

Such incidents of building collapse are frequent in Africa's most populous country, as the regulations here are poorly enforced and the material used for construction is often substandard.

(With inputs from agencies)

