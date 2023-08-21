Moscow: Three dead after guided tour to underground sewer system amid heavy rains

At least three people were reported killed and several feared trapped after they undertook a guided tour of Moscow’s sewer system on Sunday (August 20).

Following a sudden, heavy downpour in Moscow, the water level in the underground sewers increased rapidly, leaving the tourists gasping for air and struggling to escape.

So far, three dead bodies have been recovered while others are missing, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported.

"The body of an unidentified woman has been found in the Moskva River, making her the third person to die after a tour of the underground sewers," the TASS report said.

Shelters available inside underground sewers

An urban explorer from Moscow claimed that there were shelters inside the tunnels to help people take refuge during emergency situations.

"I hoped that maybe I would still be able to find some survivors there. There are two shelter points, but there was no one there," urban explorer Daniil Davydov told the RIA news agency.

Authorities informed a criminal investigation was being opened into the organisers of the tour.

Moscow’s iconic 19th-century underground tunnels are popular among tourists. Several tour guides offer trips down the vast network of sewers to curious tourists but most of them are undertaken only after taking permission from the local authorities.

However, it was not clear whether the tourists, who went for exploration on Sunday, had sought prior approval.

More about Moscow’s underground tunnel exploration

Through the tour, explorers get to discover the hidden depths of Moscow. The journey goes through uncharted corners of the city, strolling along underground passages that delve 15 meters deep into the Moscow sewer system.

People travel 2.5 to 3km through subterranean tunnels, witnessing mesmerising waterfalls and natural springs. The tour guides help people understand the history of Moscow's sewer system and unveil operational urban life support systems during this captivating exercise.