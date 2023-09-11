Morocco: Video shows moment wedding interrupted by powerful earthquake

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco on Friday (September 8) night, which has since led to the death of nearly 2,500 people, according to an update by the interior ministry, on Monday (Sep 11).

As the rescuers race against time to locate survivors amidst the debris over two days after the country experienced its most fatal earthquake in more than 60 years several videos and clips have emerged since the disaster showing the damage and destruction caused and its effect on people.

Wedding interrupted

A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter shows the moment when a powerful earthquake struck a wedding venue in the Moroccan city of Marrakech causing panic and leading people to run for their lives.

The 16-second clip shows a singer and musicians, who were performing at a wedding when the earthquake struck. Subsequently, they were seen abandoning the stage and fleeing through the door along with other wedding guests.



Content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. Viewer discretion is advised.



Earthquake in Morocco

The Moroccan interior ministry, on Monday, reported that the death toll from the country’s devastating earthquake has risen to 2,497, as search and rescue efforts continue.

Additionally, at least 2,476 people were injured, the ministry said, updating a previous toll of 2,122 dead and 2,400 wounded.

Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar are joining efforts to find survivors around 48 hours after the 6.8 magnitude quake struck late southwest of Marrakech, as per media reports on Monday.

Damage has also been reported to buildings in Marrakech old city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. While several structures including homes built in traditional methods using mud bricks and timber, crumbled easily.

The earthquake on Friday was the country’s deadliest one since 1960 when a tremor was estimated to have killed at least 12,000 people.

