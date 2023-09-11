Watch: Moroccan sky lit up by mysterious flashes moments before earthquake

The earthquake which devastated Morocco has claimed nearly 2,500 lives according to the latest count. As the death toll continues to rise, authorities are now reviewing surveillance footage that captures the moments leading up to, during, and after this tragic event.

Recently, intriguing bursts of blue light in the sky were captured by security cameras in one of the city's residences, approximately three minutes before the powerful earthquake.

The cause of this phenomenon remains shrouded in mystery, leaving unanswered questions about whether it serves as some sort of ominous sign of impending disasters.

Similar flash of lights were reported before Turkey earthquake too

It's worth noting that these luminous flashes are not entirely unprecedented, as they were documented by other security cameras prior to the devastating earthquake in Turkey earlier this year, which claimed the lives of 45,000 people.

Morocco earthquake: What do such phenomenon mean?

One theory suggests that these flashes may be linked to tectonic pressure, seismic activity in the vicinity, or even volcanic eruptions.

However, the exact cause of this peculiar occurrence remains yet to be scientifically verified.

أحد الأخوان من المغرب الشقيق أرسل لي هذا المقطع الغريب من كاميرا مراقبة لمنزله في مدينة أغادير لحظة وقوع الزلزال…



ظهرت ومضات ضوء زرقاء غامضة في الأفق ولا أحد يعرف ماهي.



مع العلم أن هذه الأضواء ظهرت نفسها لحظة وقوع زلزال تركيا وسوريا قبل 7 أشهر.



هل يوجد لدى أحد تفسير؟ pic.twitter.com/q845XXSlYu — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) September 9, 2023 ×

Interestingly, reports of earthquake lights have persisted for centuries, and with advancements in modern technology, the humanity has managed to gain more insights into this phenomenon.

These ethereal luminous events are often associated with seismic activity or celestial phenomena. They do not manifest at all times but seem to appear in proximity to the time and epicenter of an earthquake, where tectonic pressures are most pronounced.

The first recorded instance of earthquake lights captured on camera dates back to 1965 during an earthquake in Japan.

Subsequently, similar phenomena have been observed in China in 2008, Italy in 2009, and Mexico in 2017.

