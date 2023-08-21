Morning news: Tropical Storm Hilary updates, Trump opts out of Republican debates, and more

Tropical Storm Hilary hit Mexico's northwestern Pacific Coast on Sunday, boasting winds of 100 kilometres per hour that reached California, bringing unexpected heavy rainfall to the arid southwestern United States. In the political arena, former US President Donald Trump has opted out of the forthcoming Republican primary debates, citing his commanding position in recent opinion polls where he maintains a solid grip on 47 percent of the Republican vote nationally overshadowing competitors

China, in its bid to resuscitate its sluggish economy, has taken its second key benchmark lending rate cut this year, reducing the one-year loan prime rate to 3.45 percent from 3.55 percent.

Meta Platforms is planning to launch the web version of its microblogging app Threads, reported the Wall Street Journal on Sunday (August 20), citing people familiar with the matter.