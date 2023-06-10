Morning news brief:Trump's illegal possession of nuclear docs, Colombia's miraculous rescue, and more

Former US President Donald Trump has been accused of illegal possession of top secret nuclear and defence documents and endangering national security after his departure from the White House. The federal prosecutors in their indictment say that the files kept by Trump at his residence included records from the Pentagon, CIA and National Security Agency and that the sensitive documents lay unsecured at the property, which often hosted large social events. In other news, four children, including a 12-month-old, have been rescued after five weeks in a dense jungle. On May 1st, the airplane they were travelling on with their parents crashed into the jungle. While the parents and the pilot perished in the crash, the children survived. A search for them had been underway for around 40 days.