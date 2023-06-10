Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh dies from heart attack

Mike Batayeh, the actor famous for his role as laundromat manager Dennis Markowski on the hit show "Breaking Bad," has passed away at the age of 52. On June 1, Batayeh died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Michigan due to a heart attack, as confirmed by his family.

To honour his memory, a celebration of life service is scheduled for June 16 in Plymouth, Michigan, according to his manager's statement to The Post. Tributes pour in Following the news of Batayeh's passing, fellow comedian Steven Lolli paid tribute to him in a heartfelt tweet.

Lolli reminisced about their friendship, emphasising Batayeh's inclusive and kind nature.

He wrote, "Mike Batayeh was one of my 1st & best friends in comedy in LA & a great comedian. He played Dennis in #BreakingBad of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favour coming from you RIP." Mike Batayeh's family As per the New York Post, Batayeh is survived by his five sisters, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In his memory, the family has requested donations to be made to the Clark Park Coalition fund, which supports the youth of Southwest Detroit. In his online obituary, they make mention of Batayeh's dedication to his community.

"Mike was always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges," it reads. Did Mike Batayeh have a history of heart disease? Reportedly, Batayeh's death from a heart attack shocked his loved ones, especially since he did not have a history of heart issues.

In a statement provided to TMZ, his family expressed their grief and highlighted Batayeh's ability to bring laughter and joy to many lives. They said, "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many." Covid vaccination conspiracy theory Following the Breaking Bad actor's death, Twitter has been flooded with claims that the heart attack happened because of the Covid vaccine. One user even posted Batayeh's vaccination card, as per which the actor received the second dose of the Moderna Covid vaccine on 7 July 2021. However, there is no proof to substantiate these claims. Breaking Bad star Mike Batayeh dead at 52 after ‘suffering a heart attack in his sleep’ 💉#FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly (June 2023)



“According to his sister Diane, Mike's death was sudden, and there was no history of heart issues.https://t.co/MfYxVTAWmf pic.twitter.com/X0s0jAwzj2 — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) June 10, 2023 × Another victim of the media/gov't/medical field vax lies!

Triple-boosted & dead - I guess it worked- he can't catch anything ever again! 😡



"Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52"



Heart attack and no history of heart probs! #VaccineGenocide#vaccineinjuries #VaccineDeath pic.twitter.com/sieplhTq6k — GoLD MiNDeR! (@MinderGold) June 9, 2023 × Mike Batayeh's notable works Batayeh made appearances in three episodes of AMC's acclaimed series "Breaking Bad" from 2011 to 2012, portraying the role of Markowski, the manager of the Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat, which was operated by the notorious drug kingpin Gus Fring.

In addition to his television work, Batayeh appeared in several movies, including "American Dreamz" (2006), "This Narrow Place" (2011), and "Detroit Unleaded" (2012).

Batayeh was not only an actor but also a comedian and voice actor, making guest appearances on shows such as "The Bernie Mac Show," "Boy Meets World," and "CSI: Miami."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE