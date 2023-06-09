Actor-turned-politician caused chaos as he flung to stop a controversial bill in Parliament | WATCH

It was a desperate attempt on the part of Taro Yamamoto who had to be eventually physically restrained by fellow lawmakers as he leaped at the desk where party leaders were debating over the bill. The stint was followed by a lot of heckling from both majority and opposition lawmakers.

It was wild, to say the least, as the Japanese actor-turned-political leader, Taro Yamamoto, caused an uproar in Japan’s parliament when he did a stint from his famous film Battle Royale. The actor, in an act of blocking the passage of a controversial immigration bill, flung himself towards fellow legislators who were in the process of trying to pass the bill.

Watch the viral video here:

"Battle Royale" actor and left-wing populist Reiwa party leader Taro Yamamoto tried to climb over lawmakers to stop the passing of an anti-refugee law through Japan's Upper House (via @mrjeffu) pic.twitter.com/HuPTMXvDef — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) June 8, 2023 ×

But all this for nothing. Taro Yamamoto’s antics did not do anything for the bill and it was ultimately passed. It is now expected to receive final approval this Friday.

What is this controversial bill about?

For the unversed, the controversial immigration bill is designed to overhaul Japan’s immigration rules and curb the country’s long-term detention of asylum-seekers in notoriously harsh conditions. It has the support of Japan’s ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party, as well as two opposition parties. It is facing flak from progressive lawmakers who argue that it doesn’t protect refugees’ rights as much as it should and also fails to improve the conditions of asylum seekers who have already been detained in Japan.

Taro Yamamoto: Filmography

Meanwhile, Taro Yamamoto started off in the world of entertainment with a stint in TV in the 1990s. He started with several Japanese dramas before moving on to films. He is best remembered by international film buffs for his starring performance in the ultra-violent cult thriller Battle Royale (2000), which is widely considered the precursor to Squid Game. He stopped working in films after the Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear meltdown in 2011. Post his work in the films, he devoted himself to protesting the Japanese government’s handling of the disaster.