Jamie Foxx's spokesperson rubbishes news of his illness due to COVID-19 vaccination

A spokesperson for Jamie Foxx has quashed a baseless rumour about the actor that has been doing the rounds of the internet for the last few weeks. It was reported that Foxx has suffered paralysis and blindness due to a COVID-19 vaccine. The claim, which has gained traction online, was quickly dismissed as "completely inaccurate" by Foxx's representative. Jamie Foxx health rumour

The controversy surrounding Foxx's health started in early April when it was reported that the Oscar-winning star had been hospitalized due to an undisclosed "medical complication."



His daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a statement confirming his release from the hospital a few days later but did not offer any details about his condition.



Recently, podcast host and gossip columnist AJ Benza made alleged that Foxx health condition was not good. He cited an unnamed source and claimed that the actor had suffered a blood clot in his brain after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in partial paralysis and blindness. However, these claims have been refuted by the actor's representative and remain unverified.



While the news remained unverified, the viral nature of the claim has now turned Foxx into an unintended ambassador for the anti-vaccine movement. Conservative commentators and Twitter users have seized upon the rumours as supposed proof of their arguments against COVID-19 vaccines.



Despite the lack of evidence and confirmation, the rumour has spurred discussions about vaccines and their potential side effects with anti-vax commentators using the actor's case to drive home a point.



Foxx's current condition remains unknown to the public. A post on his Instagram account from May 3 expressed gratitude and a sense of blessings, suggesting a positive outlook during his recovery.

