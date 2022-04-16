Morning news brief: Zelensky warns of Russian nuclear weapons, French election update, more

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. He was talking with a US television network. In other news, China has begun sending its most advanced stealth fighter jet J-20 for patrols in South and East China Sea. Check out the morning news brief.

After Russian ship sinks, Zelensky warns Putin's regime could use nuclear weapons



CIA director William Burns added that US President Biden is 'deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which nuclear conflict becomes possible'.

China begins sending its most advanced fighter plane to patrol disputed seas



The presence of J-20 stealth fighter jets in East and South China Sea is being seen as another assertive move by China to project power in waters in which it has disputed with numerous countries.

I can win this election, says France's Le Pen



Marine Le Pen has been presidential candidate in past as well. But opinion polls show that she is more popular than ever in France this time. French President Emmanuel Macron maintains a thin lead over Le Pen.

Bankrupt Sri Lanka rations fuel as economic crisis worsens