After Russian ship sinks, Zelensky warns Putin's regime could use nuclear weapons

Amid the war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Putin's regime could use nuclear weapons as the war drags on.

"They could do it, I mean they can," Zelensky told a US television network, adding that "all of the world" should be worried.

President Putin had put his nuclear forces on alert just days after launching the attack on February 24 against Ukraine. The Russian president called it a "special military operation" while launching the invasion against Ukraine.

"Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing, that's why," Ukraine's president told the television channel.

CIA director William Burns added that US President Biden is "deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which nuclear conflict becomes possible."

Meanwhile, reports said Russia's missile cruiser sank in the Black Sea as Ukraine claimed it was due to a missile strike by its forces.

However, the Russian defence ministry said the sinking was due to an explosion of ammunition in the warship due to which the ship lost its balance.

However, Ukraine said it had hit the ship with its Neptune cruise missile. US officials were however unable to verify the claims. The ship was reportedly instrumental in the blockade of Mariupol where Russian forces have carried out bombardment for weeks.

Amid the fighting. Russia threatened to escalate its fight against Ukraine by targeting Kyiv in retaliation for any strikes on Russian soil.

