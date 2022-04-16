I can win this election, says France's Le Pen

As run-off election to assume France's top office come nearer, French President Emmanuel Macron's main contender Marine Le Pen on Friday (April 15) expressed confidence saying she could win the election. She was visiting a pro-Macron town in southern France.

Le Pen got a mixed response as she was greeted by supporters and protesters alike. Protesters called her family "racist" and told her to go away. Le Pen appeared to project an optimist face as she said that odds of her victory were proportional to hate she has been getting.

"I have the people behind me and that’s the most important thing in a democracy," she told the press.

Le Pen has also been a candidate in past two presidential elections. Opinion polls show that she more popular than ever in France. A far-right candidate, Le Pen has been able to soften her image. She has pegged her campaign on cost-of-living issues.

Just nine days ahead of a runoff election that will determine who will lead the European Union's second-largest economy for the next five years, opinion polls show centrist President Emmanuel Macron is slightly ahead of Le Pen.

On Thursday (April 14), Le Pen held a major rally in the town of Avignon. While addressing some 4000 supporters, she said, ""victory has never been so near."