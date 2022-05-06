Morning news brief: Zelensky says Russia destroyed 400 hospitals, and more

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's invasion of his country has destroyed hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions, leaving doctors without cancer medications or the ability to do surgery. Bloomberg News has reported that the US Federal Trade Commission is reviewing Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer worth $44 billion to buy Twitter.

Russia destroyed 400 hospitals, leaving patients in extreme pain: Zelensky

Many locations in eastern and southern Ukraine, where the main battlegrounds are, lack even basic antibiotics, according to Zelensky.

US: White House gets first Black, LGBTQ woman press secretary

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will take over as White House press secretary when Jen Psaki leaves next week, making her the first Black and out LGBTQ person to fill the post.

US Federal Trade Commission is reviewing Musk's buyout of Twitter: Report

There is a possibility that the agency will find evidence against Musk's purchase under anti-trust law and the probe can delay the deal's closing by months as per experts.

