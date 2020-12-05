Morning news brief: With Biden inching towards inauguration, a lot is happening in US

Biden officially clinches electoral college win as California certifies

Joe Biden now officially has more than the 270 Electoral College votes -- which he needs to claim the US presidency -- after California certified its election results | READ MORE

US plans to not extend TikTok divestiture deadline

The Trump administration has opted to not grant ByteDance a new extension of an order requiring the Chinese company to divest TikTok's US assets | READ MORE

US judge orders Trump administration to restore DACA

The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme that protects young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge in the United States has ruled | READ MORE

US slaps visa restrictions on Chinese nationals involved in crushing dissent

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the country will impose visa restrictions on Chinese nationals who are engaged in overseas influence operations or have tried to silent dissent via threatening or any other coercive tactics | READ MORE

Trudeau reiterates comments on farmer protests amid diplomatic row with India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Friday once again reiterated his stance on farmer protests in India amid worsening ties with New Delhi | READ MORE

US House passes landmark bill to decriminalise marijuana

The US House of Representatives on Friday voted to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, days after the United Nations removed it from the list of world's most dangerous drugs | READ MORE

After UK, Bahrain approves Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Bahrain said on Friday it has granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second country after Britain to approve it | READ MORE

US sets new record of 225,000 Covid cases in one day

The United States has registered a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours -- for the second day in a row, reaching 225,201 new infections | READ MORE

Matthew Perry to release 'Friends'-inspired apparel line for charity

Matthew Perry is all set to help the Corona-warriors as Chandler Bing | READ MORE



