Matthew Perry to release 'Friends'-inspired apparel line for charity

Matthew Perry is all set to help the Corona-warriors as Chandler Bing.

The 'Friends' star recently announced that he's releasing an apparel line inspired by his iconic sitcom character Chandler Bing. The collection includes T-shirts, mugs, and baseball caps that reference some of his most memorable quotes on the show, including his frequent rejoinder, "Could this BE any more ?" The items will only be available for two weeks, and proceeds will go to the WHO's COVID-19 relief efforts.



"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?" he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the line. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."





Among the T-shirts featured are one with a drawing of Chandler dancing and the phrase "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?" as well as others that just include that text in the distinctive Friends title typeface.

Perry recently announced that cast will be filming the episode in March 2021.



"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that`s the way I like it!" Perry tweeted.





The one-off unscripted special was supposed to launch the HBO Max streaming service in May 2020.



A source close to the production said on Thursday that plans were still being finalized but that the first part of 2021 was the target date for the taping.



'Friends,' also starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc as twentysomethings living in New York City, ended in 2004 after 10 years but it remains one of the most popular TV shows in reruns.



HBO Max said earlier this year it hoped to film the reunion in the studio with a live audience.