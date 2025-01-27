Lebanon said on Monday (Jan 27) that it extended its ceasefire with Israel till February 18, with the truce extension being confirmed by the United States (US).

Lebanon extends ceasefire with Israel till Feb 18

Lebanon announced Monday (Jan 27) that it would extend its ceasefire agreement with Israel until mid-February, even as it accused Israeli forces of killing 22 people in the south of the country. The ceasefire extension was confirmed by the US.

Colombia agreed to 'unrestricted acceptance' of immigrants who entered US illegally: White House

The White House said on Sunday (January 26) that Colombia has agreed to the "unrestricted acceptance" of immigrants who entered the United States (US) illegally from Colombia.

Trump's Gaza 'clean-out' plan sparks outrage, Palestinian leaders vow to defend their land

Palestinian leaders on Sunday (January 26) vehemently condemned US President Donald Trump's proposal to "clean out" Gaza by evacuating its 2.4 million residents, vowing resistance to any efforts to forcibly displace residents of the war-battered territory.



Hamas to release six hostages, including Arbel Yehud; Israel says Gazans can now return home

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday (January 26) announced that the Palestinian militant group Hamas will release six hostages this week, including Arbel Yehud, whose absence in prior releases had delayed the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

