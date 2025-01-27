The White House said on Sunday (January 26) that Colombia has agreed to the "unrestricted acceptance" of immigrants who entered the United States (US) illegally from Colombia.

In a statement, the White House said that Colombia agreed to unrestricted acceptance of "all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the US, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay."

US freezes plans for tariffs, sanctions on Colombia

"Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again," the statement said.

"President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States," it added.

The statement also said that Washington would freeze most plans for tariffs and sanctions on Colombia.

Colombia says has overcome impasse with US

Following the White House statement, Colombia said that it had overcome the impasse with Washington over the reception of migrants deported from the US.

"We will continue receiving Colombians who return as deportees," Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said at a news conference.

Earlier: Trump ordered sweeping sanctions against Colombia

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had ordered sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia in retaliation for its refusal to accept military deportation flights.

Trump promised to impose 25 per cent tariffs on products from Colombia and raise them to 50 per cent in a week, a report by the news agency AFP said.

Meanwhile, Colombia's left-leaning President Gustavo Petro did not back down, announcing his own tariffs against American products, as he vowed that returning migrants will be treated with dignity.

President Petro also said he would take back migrants but "with dignity," including on civilian planes.

(With inputs from agencies)