Morning news brief: Voting begins in Pakistan, Nikki Haley says India perceives Washington as 'weak', and more

WION morning brief: Pakistan is going to polls on Thursday (Feb 8) after months of delays which critics have said is aimed to ensure the election of candidates favoured by the country's army. On the eve of polls, the country was rocked by multiple bomb blasts in front of the offices of the independent candidates. In other news, Republican politician and US presidential contender Nikki Haley has said India perceives Washington as 'weak', which is one of the reasons why New Delhi has allied with Russia.

Former Pakistan People's Party senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar described shutting down of mobile services as "beginning of rigging" on the election day. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) slammed suspension of mobile phone services including the internet, and urged people to remove personal WiFi passwords so that people are able to access the internet.

Republican politician and US presidential contender Nikki Haley has said India perceives Washington as 'weak', which is one of the reasons why New Delhi has allied with Russia. Speaking to Fox Business News, the Indian-American presidential aspirant lauded India for 'playing smart' in the current global situation and choosing its allies.

In yet another gaffe, US President Joe Biden left the internet baffled after he seemingly forgot Palestinian militant group Hamas' name during a press conference. He was asked a question about the Israel-Hamas truce negotiations at the presser after he delivered a speech on a new border security bill on Tuesday (Feb 6) when the goof-up happened.

A 23-year-old Indian-American student Sameer Kamath from Purdue University, who was found dead by the officials in a nature preserve in Indiana this week, had shot himself in the head with a gun, said the authorities. Sameer Kamath, who is a US citizen, was discovered dead in the woods on February 5 at 5 pm local time in NICHES Land Trust - Crow's Grove in Williamsport, Indiana.

A senior commander of Kataib Hezbollah – an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon linked to the fatal attack that killed three American troops in Jordan – was killed in a drone strike on a vehicle in eastern Baghdad on Wednesday (Feb 7) night, the US military said.