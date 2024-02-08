LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Drone strike in Iraqi capital kills leaders of Iran-linked militia: Reports

Baghdad, IraqEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Feb 08, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
main img
Image shows people inspecting a vehicle, after what Reuters citing security sources said was a deadly drone strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, February 7, 2024.  Photograph:(Reuters)
Follow Us

Story highlights

A report by the Associated Press citing militia officials said the drone strike hit a car in the Iraqi capital and killed three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia including a high-ranking commander. 

A senior commander of Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Baqir al-Saadi, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon linked to the fatal attack that killed three American troops in Jordan, died in a drone strike on a vehicle in eastern Baghdad on Wednesday (Feb 7) night, report Reuters citing two security sources. 

A report by the Associated Press citing militia officials said the drone strike hit a car in the Iraqi capital and killed three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia including a high-ranking commander. 

This is a developing story...More to follow.