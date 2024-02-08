Drone strike in Iraqi capital kills leaders of Iran-linked militia: Reports
A report by the Associated Press citing militia officials said the drone strike hit a car in the Iraqi capital and killed three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia including a high-ranking commander.
A senior commander of Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Baqir al-Saadi, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon linked to the fatal attack that killed three American troops in Jordan, died in a drone strike on a vehicle in eastern Baghdad on Wednesday (Feb 7) night, report Reuters citing two security sources.
This is a developing story...More to follow.