Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ ceasefire deal, vows to fight until ‘total victory’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday (Feb 7) said that the country's total victory in Gaza is within reach and rejected Hamas' latest offer for a ceasefire to ensure the return of hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave.

“We are on the way to complete victory. The victory is within reach,” said Netanyahu, during a press conference, adding that the war will be won in a “matter of months” not years.

He also said surrendering to Hamas' demands would spell disaster, referring to the Palestinian militant group's response to a truce deal.

Hamas called for a ceasefire, the end of the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners, on Tuesday (Feb 6) in response to a recent United States-backed proposal to free hostages in return for pausing the Gaza war with Israel.

However, it was later reported that Hamas had proposed a Gaza ceasefire of four-and-a-half months, during which all hostages would go free, and Israel would withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip.

Speaking about Israel's ongoing operation in Gaza, Netanyahu said, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are working systematically and will achieve all the objectives of the war and will act “wherever and at any time that is necessary” in Gaza.