Joe Biden gets ridiculed as he struggles to recall Hamas' name during speech

In yet another gaffe, US President Joe Biden left the internet baffled after he seemingly forgot Palestinian militant group Hamas' name during a press conference.

He was asked a question about the Israel-Hamas truce negotiations at the presser after he delivered a speech on a new border security bill on Tuesday (Feb 6) when the goof-up happened.

What did Biden say?

In the video, which is doing rounds on social media, Biden was heard saying, “There is some movement, and I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna …, let me choose my words — there’s some movement, there’s been.. a response from the, uh..”

“There’s been a response … from … the opposition, but, um —” the 81-year-old said.

Seemingly confused Biden, after some guidance said, "Yes I am sorry, from Hamas."

'Shame on all of you pretending everything is ok,' says Dean Phillips

Democratic presidential challenger Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn) took to his official Twitter account and castigated the Republican party for "pretending" everything was okay.

“I’m attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud - the part DC insiders only do in private,” Phillips wrote on X. “I admire our President. I voted for him and campaigned for him. He has visited my home and been gracious to my family and our country.”

But shame on all of you pretending…

'Biden is unwell,' argue netizens

The video, after going viral, sparked a debate on the internet with some users saying that the US president was unwell and unfit to run for another term.

One user wrote, "It's sad to watch and scary at the same time. I'm not a Biden supporter based on his policies and time in office, but what is happening is terrifying and, frankly, elder abuse.”

“I was a nurse in an Alzheimer's unit in Florida... I know what I'm seeing,” said a netizen.

While another wrote, “We have a minimum age to be president, why not a maximum age? Either get rid of age discrimination altogether or set an upper and lower threshold for the role of congress, senate, and presidency.”

“He belongs to nursing home, not WH. 25 Amendment now. I dare you,” said while user, while another wrote in part, “I’m so tired of all of this … he is not well and CAN NOT be POTUS. I see attacks on “ Maga “ all the time, with insults like “ it’s a cult” .. but as an independent.. I see just as much “cult-like “ propaganda coming for the left.. if not more.”

This is not the first time Biden has been ridiculed for his goof-ups.

Recently, he confused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with France’s former leader Francois Mitterrand who died nearly three decades ago, during a recent speech.

While addressing a crowd in Las Vegas ahead of the US state of Nevada’s primary on Tuesday (Feb 6), where he intended to say something that Macron had told him at a G7 meeting in 2020, the 81-year-old not only mixed up his French counterpart’s name but also misstated the name of the country he leads.

“It was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, ‘America is back,’ and Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me and said – said, ‘you know what – why – how long you back for?’” said Biden according to a White House transcript.

He added, “And I looked at him, and the — and the Chancellor of Germany said, ‘What would you say, Mr President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times, and London Times said, ‘A thousand people break through the House of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed in order to stop the election of the Prime Minister.’ What would you say?”

“I never thought about it from that perspective,” Biden said. “What would we say if that happened in another democracy around the world?”