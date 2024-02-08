US Senate rejects Bipartisan bill on immigration, aid for Israel and Ukraine

Republicans in the Senate, on Wednesday (Feb 7) rejected the $118 billion bipartisan bill which combined an overhaul of the United States immigration policy and security measures at the US-Mexico border with a foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

The bill failed to garner the minimum 60 votes needed to move forward in the US Senate.

This comes as the Senate Republicans were expected to block the bill amid opposition from former US President Donald Trump and members of their own party in the House of Representatives.