India aligned with Russia as it perceives US 'weak' and untrustworthy, says Nikki Haley

Republican politician and US presidential contender Nikki Haley has said India perceives Washington as 'weak', which is one of the reasons why New Delhi has allied with Russia.

Speaking to Fox Business News, the Indian-American presidential aspirant lauded India for 'playing smart' in the current global situation and choosing its allies.

"I have got to say, I have dealt with India too. I have talked with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. India wants to be a partner with us. They don't want to be a partner with Russia," said Haley.

"The problem is, India doesn't trust us to win. They don't trust us to lead. They see right now that we're weak," she added.

The former South Carolina governor asserted that it was the military cooperation between the two nations that made it easier for New Delhi to pivot towards Moscow.

"India has always played it smart. They have played it smart, and they have stayed close with Russia, because that's where they get a lot of their military equipment," she said in response to a question."

Haley, however, added that all of America's friends would return once it starts leading again. She said US needed to start building up alliances as the 'friends' were going out on their own to fend off the Chinese challenge.

"When we start to lead again, when we start to get the weakness out and stop putting our head in the sand, that's when our friends, India, Australia, New Zealand, all of them will -- and Israel, Japan, South Korea -- all of them want to do that. Japan gave themselves a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China," Haley said.

"India gave themselves a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China," she added.

Haley's presidential campaign

Haley, a former UN ambassador, is the only candidate left in the race with ex-president Donald Trump Trump to secure a presidential nomination from the Republican party.

So far, she has suffered defeats in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries but has vowed to keep going till the end.

However, Haley had an embarrassment on Wednesday as she was beaten by the “none of these candidates” option in the Nevada Republican presidential primary contest where Trump was missing from the ballot.