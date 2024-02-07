Nikki Haley poised to win Nevada Republican Primary, but does this victory hold weight?

In the race for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley's expected win in Nevada's primary on Tuesday (Feb 5) appears to be a hollow victory, as reported by Reuters.

Despite being the last major contender against frontrunner Donald Trump, her triumph will hold little significance as Trump is set to secure all of the state's delegates in a separate caucus on Thursday (Feb 7). This impending outcome throws light on the dominance of Trump within the Republican Party and the formidable challenge Haley faces in her bid for the nomination.

Biden's expected win

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is anticipated to easily clinch victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary, following his commanding win in South Carolina's nominating contest.

With no substantial challengers in sight, Biden's success in Nevada reinforces his frontrunner status and solidifies his path towards the party's nomination.

For Republican voters participating in Nevada's primary, Haley stands as the sole major candidate on the state-run ballot.

However, the significance of her win is diminished by the fact that only candidates competing in the separate Republican caucus on Thursday can vie for the state's 26 delegates to the Republican National Convention in July.

This caucus, organised by the Trump-friendly state party, features Trump as the sole candidate on the ballot, virtually guaranteeing him victory and all the state's delegates. Thus, Haley's victory in the primary is largely symbolic, with Trump's impending delegate sweep overshadowing her success.

Dual Republican ballots

The unique dynamics of Nevada's Republican caucus and primary system have led to a dual-ballot scenario for Republican voters. While they can participate in both the primary on Tuesday and the caucus on Thursday, the latter holds more weight in determining delegate allocation.

Notably, the state's Republican governor, Joe Lombardo, has announced his intention to vote "none of the above" in the primary and caucus for Trump on Thursday, reflecting the overwhelming support for Trump among party leaders and voters.

Also watch | US President Biden warns 'clock is ticking' on Ukraine aid The conflicting Republican ballots stem from a dispute between the state Republican Party, aligned with Trump, and a state law mandating a primary. With Trump's strong ground game in Nevada, party leaders opted to stick with a caucus, viewing it as advantageous to Trump's candidacy.

Despite Haley's vow to continue her nomination bid, her prospects remain bleak, particularly in her home state of South Carolina, where she trails Trump significantly in opinion polls. Biden, on the other hand, campaigned in Nevada ahead of the primary, positioning himself for a likely rematch against Trump in November.