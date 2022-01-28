Morning news brief: US warns Russia over Nord Stream 2 pipeline, North Korea on missiles tests, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Russia has said that the United States and NATO had overlooked its concerns over the security draft agreement submitted to it earlier. Also, watch the report on the summit of Central Asian countries hosted by India as the situation in Afghanistan topped the agenda.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

If Russia invades Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not move forward: US

Russia said today the United States and NATO had overlooked its concern over the security draft agreement submitted to it earlier amid tensions with Ukraine along the border.

North Korea confirms two tactical guided missiles tests, Kim visits munitions factory

Fulfilling its aim to show military might, North Korea said on Friday that its two latest rounds of weapons tests conducted this week were successful. It also looks to speed up the development of more powerful warheads.

'US provocations': Ahead of Winter Olympics, PLA conducts drills in South China Sea

As China prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month, China's state-run Global Times quoting the Chinese defence ministry reported that PLA "is ready to deal with any US military provocations" during the games.

Identities of Indian family found frozen to death near US-Canada border confirmed

India's High Commission in the Canadian capital of Ottawa has confirmed the identities of the four Indians who were frozen to death near the border between the United States and Canada last week.

WATCH | Gravitas: India-Central Asian countries discuss situation in Afghanistan