Morning news brief: US warns China, Biden picks chief of staff and more

North Korea dubs UN nuclear watchdog a 'dancing marionette of the West'



North Korea on Wednesday dubbed the global atomic watchdog "a marionette dancing to the tune of the West" rejecting its information about the country's nuclear programme as “grossly distorted” and based on “guesswork and fabrication.”

US warns China of additional sanctions for 'flagrantly violating' Hong Kong's autonomy



The United States on Wednesday warned of additional sanctions against China, which it said "flagrantly violated" Hong Kong's autonomy after the ousting of four pro-democracy lawmakers.

Joe Biden makes first White House appointment, names Klain as Chief of Staff

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his longtime aide Ron Klain will be his White House Chief of Staff, thereby declaring his first White House personnel.

