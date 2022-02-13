Morning news brief: US warning over Ukraine invasion, Canadian standoff, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

West will respond decisively if Ukraine invasion occurs, Biden tells Putin

In a call meant to defuse tensions in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday that the West would respond decisively if invasion occurs.

Did US submarine enter Russian territorial waters in Pacific?

Even as President Joe Biden and his counterpart Vladimir Putin’s hour-long call failed to provide breakthrough in defusing tensions in Ukraine, Russia and the United States seems to have embroiled in another face-off in the Pacific.

Watch: French police fire tear gas as convoy enters Paris; over 50 arrested

In order to break up a convoy of vehicles, Paris police fired tear gas and issued hundreds of fines. Over 50 people were also arrested. The French authorities have deployed over 7,000 officers in the next three days to stop the demonstrators.

Standoff between Canadian police and protestors continues for over 7 hours

A standoff between Canadian police and protesters continued for over seven hours after the police on Saturday arrived at the protest sites to remove demonstrators who have majorly disrupted Canada-US trade.