Morning News Brief: US, UK record highest deaths due to COVID-19 in single day and more!

Good morning! Start your day with WION's news brief!

United States records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll at 865

The United States recorded 865 new deaths in just 24 hours due the coronavirus epidemic with the number of confirmed cases surging to 188,547, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.

UK reports record 381 COVID-19 deaths, including 13-year-old boy

Britain recorded the highest death toll of 381 on Tuesday, an increase of twenty-nine per cent as the coronavirus continued to ravage to the country.

Banking systems may need help if handicapped by disruption from COVID-19: IMF

Officials at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have suggested that the banking systems of some countries might have to be recapitalised or even restructured, if their economies are severely handicapped by prolonged disruption from the coronavirus outbreak.

Harry and Meghan embark on new life in Los Angeles

Every starry-eyed ingenue arriving in Los Angeles faces the same question: how to catch that big break in Hollywood? For Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, it's far more complicated.

WATCH| Gravitas: World follows India in thanking front-line workers