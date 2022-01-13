Morning news brief: US slams China's South China Sea claims, Prince Andrew's sex assault case and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed first sanctions on North Koreans linked to ballistic missile programs. Also read a report on South China Sea situation as amid tensions, the US State Department in a document hit out against the "unlawful" claims by President Xi Jinping's government.

Biden administration imposes first sanctions on North Koreans over missile tests

The Biden administration on Wednesday (January 12) imposed first sanctions on North Koreans linked to ballistic missile program after Pyongyang said it conducted the launch of a hypersonic missile.

Amid Ukraine tensions, Russia unveils ‘White Swan’ strategic bomber

Amid tensions with Ukraine at the border, Russia's defence forces unveiled the new Tupolev Tu-160M strategic missile bomber. The bomber also known as ‘White Swan’ carried out its debut flight from the aerodrome of the Kazan Aviation Enterprise, reports said.

What's next for Britain's Prince Andrew as US court denies plea to dismiss sex assault case

A United States judge on Wednesday denied a plea by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, as per court documents.

China's claims in South China Sea gravely undermines rule of law: US State Department study

Amid tensions in the South China Sea with China, the US State Department in a document hit out against the "unlawful" claims by President Xi's government.

WATCH | WHO: Omicron variant is dangerous for those who have not been vaccinated yet