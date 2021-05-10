Morning news brief: US shooting, Trump Facebook ban, and more

In another shooting incident in the US, a gunman killed six people at a birthday party in Colorado before taking his on life on Sunday. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump motivated the Capitol rioters and so earned his Facebook ban, but the social media giant's rules are in "shambles" and need fixing, the co-chair of the network's oversight panel said.

US shooting: Gunman kills six before taking his own life

A gunman shot dead six people at a birthday party in Colorado, United States, before killing himself on Sunday, police said.

Donald Trump 'egged on' US Capitol rioters: Facebook oversight panel co-chair

Donald Trump encouraged the Capitol rioters and so earned his Facebook ban, but the social media giant's rules are in "shambles" and need fixing, the co-chair of the network's oversight panel said Sunday.

'Vaccine tourists' fly from abroad for injections on US beach

A long line of people snaked across the sand of Miami Beach, Florida, as dozens of travellers from Latin America waited their turn at a pop-up coronavirus vaccination booth.

US is likely 'undercounting' Covid deaths, says Dr Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden said on Saturday (local time) that it was likely that US officials have been undercounting the number of deaths due to COVID-19. His comments have come after a new report from University of Washington that says the death toll was nearly double.

Russia remembers victory over Nazi Germany with parade on Red Square