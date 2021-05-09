Russia remembers victory over Nazi Germany with parade on Red Square

Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed on Sunday the parade that marked 76th anniversary of Soviet Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in Second World War. The parade on Moscow's Red Square featured over 12,000 troops and more than 190 90 pieces of military hardware, including intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, and a fly-past by nearly 80 military aircraft under cloudy skies

Putin, who has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, stood beside Soviet war veterans on a review platform set up on Red Square.

This year's parade has come amid tension with the West over several issues. The relations were strained after Russia's military buildup near its border with Ukraine. It was soon followed by tit-for-tat action by Russia and number of countries including the US that involved expulsion of diplomats.

The victory parade this year precedes parliamentary elections in September and comes at a time when Moscow's relations with the West are acutely strained over issues ranging from the conflict in Ukraine to the fate of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

