Morning news brief: US sends second aircraft carrier, fresh quake in Afghanistan, and more
Story highlights
Check out what's making news this morning in Morning news brief
Check out what's making news this morning in Morning news brief
The United States has decided to send second aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in order to bolster support for Israel as it fights Hamas. USS Eisenhower its affiliated warships will join USS Ford carrier strike group which is already in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. A fresh earthquake has struck Afghanistan. The USGS is saying that the tremors were of magnitude 6.3. In other news, Israeli military forensic teams have conducted examination on bodies of the victims. This has reportedly uncovered disturbing evidence of torture, rape and more heinous acts. Get the latest updates from around the world in our morning news brief.
trending now
Israel-Palestine war: Israel targets northern Gaza with barrage of airstrikes