Morning news brief: US sends second aircraft carrier, fresh quake in Afghanistan, and more

New DelhiUpdated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

Morning news brief Photograph:(WION Web Team)

The United States has decided to send second aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in order to bolster support for Israel as it fights Hamas. USS Eisenhower its affiliated warships will join USS Ford carrier strike group which is already in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. A fresh earthquake has struck Afghanistan. The USGS is saying that the tremors were of magnitude 6.3. In other news, Israeli military forensic teams have conducted examination on bodies of the victims. This has reportedly uncovered disturbing evidence of torture, rape and more heinous acts. Get the latest updates from around the world in our morning news brief.

