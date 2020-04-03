Morning News Brief: US records highest death toll, World Bank to give $1 billion to India and more

Good morning! Start your day with WION's news brief!

United States records highest one-day COVID-19 death toll with 1,169 fatalities

The United States reported the highest one-day death toll due to coronavirus recording 1,169 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University live COVID-19 tracker.

World Bank approves $1 billion emergency fund to India to fight coronavirus

As the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank on Thursday approved $1 billion emergency financing to India in order to support better screening of COVID-10 patients, contact tracing and laboratory diagnostics.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 2,069, death toll at 53

India reported a increase of over 200 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number to 2,069 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll is now 53.

'Top Gun' movie sequel moved to December as coronavirus hits America

The release of the much-anticipated movie sequel to 'Top Gun' has been moved to December, Paramount Pictures said on Thursday, the latest disruption in the movie industry caused by the coronavirus epidemic.



WATCH| Gravitas: Coronavirus outbreak | Is the Zoom app safe?