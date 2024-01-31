Morning news brief: US pauses funding to UNRWA, Musk's Tesla pay package cancelled, and more

The United States has joined the list of countries that have suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This follows Israeli accusations that certain UNRWA personnel played a role in the October 7 attack orchestrated by Hamas.

In other news, a Delaware judge has cancelled the whopping $56 billion pay package awarded to Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, back in 2018.

Meanwhile, following “in-flight emergency” an American F-16 fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea’s west coast.

In the wake of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facing allegations of having ties with Hamas, the United States has decided to temporarily suspend approximately $300,000 in funding.

An American F-16 fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea’s west coast after experiencing an “in-flight emergency”, on Wednesday (Jan 31), reported news agency Yonhap, in a second crash involving the aircraft in just over a month. The pilot was rescued, said the United States Air Force unit stationed in the country.

In a groundbreaking move, a judge in Delaware has cancelled the whopping $56 billion pay package awarded to Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, back in 2018. The decision, given by Judge Kathaleen McCormick in Delaware Chancery Court, comes in response to a challenge from Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta, who claimed Musk was overpaid.

An interim budget for 2024-25 will be presented by India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, months before the country holds its next general elections.