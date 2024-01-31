US F-16 fighter jet crashes off South Korea’s west coast after ‘in-flight emergency’

An American F-16 fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea’s west coast after experiencing an “in-flight emergency” on Wednesday (Jan 31), reported news agency Yonhap, in a second crash involving the aircraft in just over a month. The pilot was rescued, said the United States Air Force unit stationed in the country.

About the incident

The F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing in Kunsan Air Base experienced “an in-flight emergency,” about 180 kilometres south of the capital Seoul and crashed at approximately 8:41 am (local time), said the US forces in South Korea in a statement.

The pilot, who had ejected safely, was recovered at around 9:30 am (local time) following a joint rescue effort by South Korean and US officials, reported Yonhap. “He is conscious and was transported to a medical facility for assessment,” said the US military.

The Korea Coast Guard told AFP the fighter jet had crashed near Mokdeok island, which is off South Korea’s west coast.

The statement also hailed the joined efforts and close cooperation between the US and South Korea during the operation.

“We are very thankful to the Republic of Korea rescue forces and all of our teammates who made the swift recovery of our pilot possible,” said Colonel Matthew C Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander.

He said that the US forces are now focusing on the search and recovery of the aircraft. “Information on the cause of the in-flight emergency will not be made available until the conclusion of thorough safety and accident investigations,” the military official added.

The incident took place off the coast of the South Korean city of Gunsan, which is home to two main air bases used by the US military in South Korea. This was the third crash of an American F-16 fighter jet in South Korea since May last year.

Previous crashes

An American F-16 fighter jet crashed in December during a routine training exercise. The pilot had been rescued.

This was after another jet crashed during a routine training exercise in a farming area south of Seoul, in May. The pilot had ejected safely during this incident as well and the accident did not lead to any other casualties.

Washington, Seoul’s key security ally, has stationed around 28,500 American troops in South Korea.