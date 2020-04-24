Morning news brief: US nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, Kim's ailing health and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 24, 2020, 09.18 AM(IST)

coronavirus in Europe Photograph:( AFP )

Good morning! Start your day WION's daily news brief!

China may have known of coronavirus in November: US renews accusations

United States President Donald Trump's administration has harshly criticised both China and the WHO, blaming them for not stopping the illness that has killed more than 1,80,000 people worldwide. READ MORE

Harvard professor becomes a billionaire from stake in company discovering Covid-19 vaccine


Harvard Medical School professor, Timothy Springer becomes a billionaire after investing Moderna, the company discovering the vaccine for the novel coronavirus. READ MORE

Reports on Kim's ailing health incorrect says, Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was unwell. READ MORE