Morning news brief: US nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, Kim's ailing health and more

coronavirus in Europe
China may have known of coronavirus in November: US renews accusations
United States President Donald Trump's administration has harshly criticised both China and the WHO, blaming them for not stopping the illness that has killed more than 1,80,000 people worldwide. READ MORE
Harvard professor becomes a billionaire from stake in company discovering Covid-19 vaccine
Harvard Medical School professor, Timothy Springer becomes a billionaire after investing Moderna, the company discovering the vaccine for the novel coronavirus. READ MORE
Reports on Kim's ailing health incorrect says, Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was unwell. READ MORE