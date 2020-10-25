Morning news brief: US lashes out at Pakistan, blast in Afghanistan, and more

Morning News Brief Photograph:( WION )
US stopped providing billion dollars in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists: Nikki Haley
We were giving a billion dollars in military aid to Pakistan, who was turning around harbouring terrorists, which are trying to kill our American soldiers. We do not give that billion dollars," the former US envoy to the United Nations said.. Read More
US president casts early ballot in Florida, says he voted for 'a guy named Trump'
Trump, who is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the polls, voted at a library serving as a polling center in West Palm Beach, Florida...Read more
Pakistan is sending armed terrorists to Azerbaijan, Armenian PM tells WION
Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces have been clashing in several parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, since September 27 -- despite two major Russia-brokered ceasefires. At least 750 people have been killed since fighting began...Read more
18 killed, 57 injured in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's education Centre
ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing, the group said in a statement on Telegram, without providing evidence...Read more
Al Qaeda's key leader for Indian subcontinent Mohsen Almisri killed