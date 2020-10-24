US president casts early ballot in Florida, says he voted for 'a guy named Trump'

United States President Donald Trump cast an early ballot Saturday in the US election before hitting another campaign trial ahead of the November 3 vote.

"I voted for a guy named Trump," he said with a smile as he emerged.

Trump shifted his permanent residence and voter registration from New York to Florida last year.

Trump, who is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the polls, voted at a library serving as a polling center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Nearly 55 million Americans have now cast early votes as the coronavirus has made in-person voting more problematic.

"It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that," said Trump, who insists without giving evidence that mail-in voting leads to fraud.

"Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it could never be secure like that," he said.

While voting, he wore a mask, which is rare for the president, who has played down the pandemic.

Trump is waging a frenetic last-ditch drive to catch up with Biden in the final days of the race, with rallies planned Saturday in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin, all of them battleground states.