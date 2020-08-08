Morning news brief: US intel warns against 2020 election meddling, updates on Beirut and more

Lebanese army soldiers stand while behind a helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Start your weekend with WION's daily news brief!
Ship owner files lawsuit against those responsible for Beirut port explosion
According to Lebanon's state-run National News agency, the lady had some staff members killed and wounded.
China wants Trump to lose election, Russia working to insult Biden, US intel says
In a nutshell, the statement put two of the biggest American adversaries on opposite sides of the election: Russia for Trump and China for Biden.
Canada says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference the countermeasures would be put in place by September 16 to allow consultations with industry.
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader denies storing arms at Beirut blast site
The blast injured at least 5,000 people and devastated entire districts of the capital, leaving some 300,000 people temporarily homeless.
Gravitas: Mahathir Mohamad speaks to WION