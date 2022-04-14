Morning news brief: US gives $800 million military aid to Ukraine, Black man shot in US, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Ukraine has claimed that it has hit Russian Navy's Black Sea flagship with missiles but Moscow has claimed otherwise. US has also send new military assistance to war-torn Ukraine.

A 26-year-old black man was fatally shot by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA.

Ukraine says it hit Russian warship with Neptune missiles, Russia claims it was ammunition explosion

Ukraine on Thursday (April 14) claimed that it has hit Russian Navy's Black Sea flagship with Neptune missiles and caused damage to the vessel.

Black lives matter: Another day, another police shooting in US. Latest victim: 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya

In yet another case of racial injustice in the United States, a 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA.

In $800 million military assistance, US gives heavier, high-power capabilities equipment to Ukraine

To provide security assistance to Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday (April 13) announced an additional $800 million in military aid for the war-torn country.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moscow’s tit-for-tat move; slaps sanctions on US, Canada

Russia has faced a multitude of sanctions, not only from the United States but also from western and European nations, and now it is retaliating with tit-for-tat.

WATCH | Police arrest suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting, suspect faces terror charge

After a massive 30-hour manhunt, the man wanted in the shooting of 10 people on a subway in Brooklyn has been arrested. Frank R James was taken into police custody after police officers stopped him in Manhattan's east village and now faces federal terror charge.