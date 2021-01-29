Morning news brief: US fumes over Daniel Pearl case, UN chief praises India

USA said it was "outraged" over the acquittal of journalist Daniel Pearl's killer Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. On Thursday, Pakistan Supreme Court ordered immediate release of the murder convict. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised India saying that India's vaccine making capacity was an asset to the world. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

US outraged, ready to prosecute Daniel Pearl's killer Omar Sheikh after Pakistan SC acquits him





The White House statement came after Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted of masterminding the brutal murder of Pearl, the South Asia bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, by jihadists.

UN chief praises Indian vaccine making capacity, calls it an asset





India has airlifted more than 6 million COVID-19 doses to nine countries in Phase-I under its initiative termed "Vaccine Maitri"

Coronavirus may damage sperm quality, reduce male fertility: Study





With the virus affecting several different parts of the body. Now a new report has added possible detrimental effects on male fertility to the already-long list.

'Insufficient data': German board says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should not be used for over-65s





The AstraZeneca vaccine developed by Oxford University has not been granted approval for general use in the European Union(EU).

Gravitas: Europe's vaccine rollout disaster



