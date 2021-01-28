'Insufficient data': German board says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should not be used for over-65s

As Europe grapples with the virus, Germany's vaccine commission STIKO said the AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine should not be administered for those over 65 years of age.

Watch:

"There is currently insufficient data to assess the efficacy of the vaccine for persons aged 65 years and older," the German commission said, adding,"other than this limitation, this vaccine is considered appropriate."

The Standing Vaccine Commission at the Robert Koch Institute said the jabs should be allowed for people aged between 18 and 64 years old. The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has already been approved by the UK.

The vaccine developed by Oxford University has not been granted approval for general use in the European Union(EU). The EU has been scrambling to get its vaccine programme in high gear amid shortage of shots.

The EU publicly rebuked AstraZeneca for failing to deliver vaccines to the European nations and even asked if it could divert supplies from Britain. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the EU was late in tieing up the supply contract so the company did not have enough time to iron out production problems at its vaccine factory Belgium.

Meanwhile, Britain which had stepped out of the EU on January 1 said its deliveries must be honoured.

Several EU nations including France, Spain and Germany have run shot of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines with several vaccination centres no longer taking appointments for the first jab due to delivery delays.

Portugal has also delayed its vaccination programme due to delays in delivery even as the EU warned AstraZeneca that it would use all legal means or even block exports unless it agreed to deliver shots.