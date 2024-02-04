Morning news brief: USA's proposed aid to Israel; Biden wins South Carolina primary, and more

As the Israel-Hamas intensifies, Washington has proposed to offer $17.6 billion in military assistance to Tel Aviv. In other news, US President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary, setting stage for a likely showdown with former prez Donald Trump later this year.

Click on headlines to read more:

As Israel continues its war against the Hamas militant group in Gaza, the US House panel recommended allocating $17.6 billion in new military assistance to the Jewish nation on Sunday (Feb 4). The billions of dollars in aid will help replenish Israel's missile defence systems, manufacturing artillery and other munitions, and acquiring advanced weapons systems.

US President Joe Biden secured a decisive victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday (Feb 3), as projected by Western media, setting stage for a likely faceoff against Republican Donald Trump.

In joint air strikes carried out by the US and UK, a total of 36 targets of the Houthi militia were hit in Yemen on Saturday (Feb 3). This comes in addition to the US shooting down eight drones near Yemen a day before it thwarted the launch of four others by destroying them.