/Morning news brief: US denies reports of Iran hiding uranium stockpile before strikes; Rajnath Singh slams Pak at SCO, and more

Facing scrutiny over a leaked US intelligence assessment that suggested only limited damage was done to Iran's deeply buried nuclear infrastructure, President Donald Trump and his administration have gone on the offensive — publicly rejecting the findings and attacking the media.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (Jun 26) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers' meeting in China's Qingdao indirectly slammed Pakistan for using "cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy".

Meanwhile, After weeks of painstaking testimony in the high-profile trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, legal teams will enter a pivotal moment of the proceedings Thursday as they deliver closing arguments.

The White House on Wednesday (Jun 25) hit back at reports that Iran may have moved a large stockpile of enriched uranium ahead of US airstrikes. The denial comes as a growing row intensifies over how much the bombing campaign actually set back Tehran's nuclear program.

Addressing the SCO defence minister's meeting, Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh said that India has zero tolerance for terrorism and urged the other SCO member countries to condemn terrorism.

Indian-American Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night (June 25) after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat. US President Donald Trump slammed him and described his looks ‘terrible' and his voice ‘grating.’

Donald Trump says US, Iran may sign an agreement, informs US & Iranian officials to talk next week