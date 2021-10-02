Morning news brief: US crosses 700,000 Covid death toll, India celebrates Gandhi's birth anniversary, and more

Coronavirus deaths have crossed the alarming limit of 700,000 in the US on Friday as an average of 1,000 people are dying because of the virus on a daily basis in the country. In the UK, following the shortage of tanker drivers in the UK, the government has decided to bring in British Army to deliver petrol all over the country now. Meanwhile, in the east, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Raj Ghat in Delhi to pay tributes to the 'father of the nation'. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also reiterated his calls for peace on the occasion of 'International Day of Non-Violence'.

US crosses 700,000 Covid deaths as California schools make vaccines compulsory

The United States still continues to be recording the highest death toll in the country, followed by Brazil and India. he fatalities are continuing to rise even as nearly 55.7 per cent of the total population of the US is now fully vaccinated.

PM Modi pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister laid flowers at Raj Ghat, the memorial dedicated to Gandhi in India’s national capital city, New Delhi.

British army set to delivery fuel in UK from Monday: Government

To ease out that situation in the UK, the British Army will be stepping in from Monday to support the government’s plan and help fill in for the shortage of the HGV drivers.

Pakistan's U-Turn on use of military bases