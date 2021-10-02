PM Modi pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Raj Ghat to pay tributes to the ‘father of the nation’.

The Prime Minister laid flowers at Raj Ghat, the memorial dedicated to Gandhi in India’s national capital city, New Delhi.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti

An ardent follower of Gandhi’s principles, PM Modi said Mahatma Gandhi’s principle are still globally relevant and provides strength to follow the route of non-violence to millions of people around the world.

"Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he tweeted.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।



I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat state of India.

Gandhi was an ardent supporter of non-violence and a supporter of peace. In memory of him and to promote his values, October 02 is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence all over the world.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu also paid their respects at the Raj Ghat.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also reiterated his calls for peace on this occasion. “On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi's birthday - let's heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also paid his respects to the former Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"Tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," he tweeted.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। मूल्यों और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा।

Shastri was also born on the same day as Mahatma Gandhi in 1904 in Mughalsarai district of Uttar Pradesh. Known for leading the country through an India-Pakistan war in 1965 and coining the popular phrase ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, Shastri lost his life to a cardiac arrest on January 11, 1966.