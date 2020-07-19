Morning news brief: US cracks down on protesters, coronavirus cases continue to rise, and more

White House was warned of potential pandemic disaster in September: Ex-Trump economist

Former Trump administration economist Todas Philipson has said his team alerted the White House about the dangers of a looming pandemic outbreak almost three months before coronavirus is believed to have made its way into the United States | READ MORE

Record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row -- 259,848 in 24 hours | READ MORE

US cracks down on Portland protesters after Trump order to protect monuments

US federal law enforcement officers are swooping down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect monuments in the country | READ MORE

EU leaders extend summit as they grapple over coronavirus, recovery plan

European Union leaders in Brussels remained deadlocked Saturday over the COVID-19 recovery plan due to resistance from the Netherlands and its allies: Austria, Denmark, Finland and Sweden | READ MORE

Have been 'brought to our knees' by coronavirus, says United Nations

Coronavirus pandemic and subsequently enforced lockdown could push 100 million people into extreme poverty, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday | READ MORE

UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks

The British government has asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks without Huawei Technologies. It has cited NEC Corp (6701.T) and Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) as potential alternative suppliers | READ MORE